CNBC Pro

Needham sees Uber rallying 30%, predicts creation of an Amazon Prime-like service for local delivery

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaks at a product launch event in San Francisco, California on September 26, 2019.
Philip Pacheco | AFP via Getty Images

Uber's expansion outside of ridesharing is poised to make the company's offerings an attractive subscription bundle that will drive the stock higher, according to investment firm Needham.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan initiated coverage of the company on Monday night with a buy rating, saying that the company's push further into the delivery space during the pandemic would continue to pay off in a post-vaccine world.

More In Street Calls

CNBC Pro'As good as it gets?' Barclays picks its favorite global stocks for a bumper earnings season
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Ford, McDonald's, Alphabet, Etsy, Apple & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProWedbush downgrades Best Buy, says to look elsewhere among retail stocks for 2021
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More