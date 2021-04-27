Philippines is targeting foreign investment with Singapore style tax law, says finance secretary

A new Singapore-inspired tax law will reduce corporate income tax and boost foreign investment in the Philippines, finance secretary Carlos Dominguez told CNBC, as the country moves to speed up its economic recovery.

The Philippines' so-called corporate recovery and tax incentives for enterprises (CREATE) act, which was signed into law last month, aims to provide financial relief to companies in need while increasing the country's competitiveness within the region, he told CNBC Tuesday.

The law reduces the corporate income tax rate — formerly the highest among Southeast Asian nations at 30% — to 25% for large companies and 20% for small businesses.

It also unifies the government's inbound investment program, bringing it closer in line with financial hubs like Singapore, and granting the president more powers to give non-fiscal incentives to businesses, Dominguez said.

"We patterned our program after the Singaporean system," he said in reference to its coordinated strategy of attracting and incentivizing overseas investments.

"In the past we had 13 independent investment promoting agencies in the country, and they were hardly ever coordinated," he continued.