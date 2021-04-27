CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: GameStop, Exxon, JPMorgan, Amazon & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Apple.
  • Goldman Sachs reiterated Disney as a top pick.
  • Needham initiated Penn as buy.
  • Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Amazon.
  • Needham initiated DraftKings as buy.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Splunk to equal weight from overweight.
  • Needham initiated Uber as buy.
  • Piper Sandler initiated Generac as overweight.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded JPMorgan to neutral from overweight.
  • Citi added a 90-day positive catalyst watch on Weyerhaeuser.
  • UBS reiterated its buy rating on Levi.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Charles Schwab to outperform from neutral.
  • Piper Sandler initiated Sprout Social as overweight.
  • Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy ratings on Facebook and Alphabet.
  • MoffettNathanson downgraded Verizon to neutral from buy.
  • Goldman Sachs reiterated Exxon as buy.
  • Telsey reiterated GameStop as underperform.
  • Berenberg upgraded UPS to hold from sell.
  • Bank of America reiterated its neutral rating on Tesla.
  • Bernstein initiated Coinbase as market perform.
Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO, Generac
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

