Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: GameStop, Exxon, JPMorgan, Amazon & more

Key Points
- Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Apple.
- Goldman Sachs reiterated Disney as a top pick.
- Needham initiated Penn as buy.
- Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Amazon.
- Needham initiated DraftKings as buy.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Splunk to equal weight from overweight.
- Needham initiated Uber as buy.
- Piper Sandler initiated Generac as overweight.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded JPMorgan to neutral from overweight.
- Citi added a 90-day positive catalyst watch on Weyerhaeuser.
- UBS reiterated its buy rating on Levi.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Charles Schwab to outperform from neutral.
- Piper Sandler initiated Sprout Social as overweight.
- Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy ratings on Facebook and Alphabet.
- MoffettNathanson downgraded Verizon to neutral from buy.
- Goldman Sachs reiterated Exxon as buy.
- Telsey reiterated GameStop as underperform.
- Berenberg upgraded UPS to hold from sell.
- Bank of America reiterated its neutral rating on Tesla.
- Bernstein initiated Coinbase as market perform.
Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO, Generac
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: