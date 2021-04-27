Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Microsoft, Starbucks, Alphabet, Pinterest & more

People wear protective face masks outside Starbucks in midtown as the city moves into Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on June 23, 2020 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Microsoft — Shares of the technology giant slipped 3.5% despite the company posting third-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $1.78 on revenue of $41.03 billion.

Alphabet — The technology titan's stock rose 4.8% after the company posted first-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. Google's parent company posted earnings per share of $26.29 on revenue of $55.31 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $15.82 on revenue of $51.70 billion.

Visa – Shares of the financial services giant ticked up 2.2% after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $1.27 on revenue of $5.55 billion.

Starbucks — The coffee company's stock fell 1.5% after the company released mixed fiscal second-quarter results. Starbucks reported earnings per share of 62 cents on revenue of $6.67 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv predicted earnings per share of 53 cents on revenue of $6.82 billion.

Pinterest – Pinterest shares plunged 10.3% after the social company missed on user growth expectations for its first quarter. Pinterest reported 478 million monthly active users. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected 480.5 million monthly active users.

AMD — The semiconductor company's stock climbed 3.3% on the back of better-than-expected results for the first quarter. AMD logged earnings per share of 52 cents on revenue of $3.45 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 44 cents on revenue of $3.21 billion.

Mondelez International – Shares of the snack food company gained 3.9% on the back of first-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. Mondelez posted earnings per share of 77 cents on revenue of $7.24 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv predicted earnings per share of 69 cents on revenue of $7.02 billion.