GameStop shares were hopping once again on Tuesday as investors cheered a share sale by the controversial company, normally not the most bullish thing for a stock.

Despite the morning pop, Telsey Advisory Group says the meme stock is still an unattractive investment that hasn't given any clarity on its turnaround plan.