DraftKings, Airbnb and other trader favorites get new buy ratings. Two names to watch

Is it time to buy the buzz?

Needham analysts seem to think so, initiating coverage of Airbnb, DoorDash, Uber, DraftKings and Penn National Gaming with buy ratings on Monday. Among their considerations were "sticky" customer bases and industry leadership.

Though these retail trader favorites are "a bit overpriced," one in particular may be worth the higher multiple, Chantico Global founder and CEO Gina Sanchez told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

"Uber is probably going to be your best bet for price for future growth that's going to be persistent," she said.

DoorDash also makes for an interesting long-term opportunity, though it could face obstacles brought on by the economic reopening, said Sanchez, also chief market strategist at Lido Advisors.

"I think there's actually going to be a decline in the demand for DoorDash in the near term as the recovery happens, and that's really ... the next 12 months," she said. "So, I think it's really expensive for what you're going to get, but it's probably not a bad play longer term."

Uber's technicals check out, too, Mark Newton, founder and president of Newton Advisors, said in the same "Trading Nation" interview.

Down 10% from its February highs, the stock has now "formed a nice triangle pattern," Newton said, citing Uber's chart.