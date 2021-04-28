Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start ahead of data from Australia and Japan

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start as investors await a slew of regional economic data.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,065 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,000. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,991.89.

Japan's retail sales data for March is expected to be out at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

Stocks in Australia looked poised to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 7,021.0 as compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,033.80. Australia's inflation data for the first quarter is expected, with the consumer price index set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

In corporate developments, investors will monitor Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba after the Wall Street Journal reported that China is investigating how founder Jack Ma got speedy approvals for the company's stock listing last year.