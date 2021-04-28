Boeing posts sixth consecutive quarterly loss, expects turning point in 2021

Boeing on Wednesday posted its sixth consecutive quarterly loss but said it expects 2021 to be a turning point for its business as more people are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Here are the numbers:

Loss per share: $1.53. Analysts had expected a per-share loss of $1.16, according to Refinitiv, but it's immediately unclear if the numbers are comparable.

$1.53. Analysts had expected a per-share loss of $1.16, according to Refinitiv, but it's immediately unclear if the numbers are comparable. Revenue: $15.22 billion, vs. $15.02 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

The manufacturer had a net loss of $561 million for the first three months of 2021 on revenue of $15.2 billion, 10% lower than last year but ahead of analysts' estimates.

On an adjusted per-share basis, Boeing lost $1.53. The company reported a $318 million pretax charge related to issues with an Air Force One supplier.

Boeing shares were down 0.9% in premarket trading after it reported results.

Boeing has been struggling from the pandemic's impact on travel and jetliner demand as well as the extended grounding of its best-selling 737 Max aircraft after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. Regulators started lifting the grounding in November 2020.

But demand for new planes has ticked higher this year as a rebound in travel demand encouraged some big customers like United Airlines and Southwest Airlines to return to plans to update their fleets and prepare for growth. In March, Boeing's new aircraft orders outpaced cancellations for the first time since 2019.

Boeing reiterated its forecast to increase production of the 737 Max to 31 a month in early 2022.

"While the global pandemic continues to challenge the overall market environment, we view 2021 as a key inflection point for our industry as vaccine distribution accelerates and we work together across government and industry to help enable a robust recovery," said CEO Dave Calhoun in an earnings release.

Boeing last week raised Calhoun's retirement age by five years to 70 and announced its CFO and longtime executive Greg Smith would retire this summer.

The Chicago-based company is also likely to provide an update on the grounding of some 737 Max jetliners due to electrical issues.

Boeing shares are up about 13% so far this year as of Tuesday's close, compared with an 11.5% gain in the S&P 500.

Boeing executives are set to discuss results on a 10:30 a.m. ET call.

Investors will be looking for Boeing's outlook on the pace of aircraft deliveries, which are key because airlines and other customers pay the bulk of a plane's price when manufacturers hand them over. Boeing last month resumed deliveries of its wide-body 787 planes after reporting production problems last year and executives are likely to give more detail on how many of the jets it expects to hand over this year.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.