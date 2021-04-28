U.S. is averaging 2.7 million Covid vaccine shots per day, majority of states have half of adults jabbed

A medical worker administer the Jansen (Johnson and Johnson) Covid-19 vaccine to the public at a FEMA run mobile Covid-19 Vaccination clinic at Biddeford High School in Bidderford, Maine on April 26, 2021. Joseph Prezioso | AFP | Getty Images

The United States is reporting an average of 2.7 million daily Covid-19 vaccinations over the past week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about equivalent to levels one month ago. Daily reported vaccinations peaked at 3.4 million on April 13. More than 40% of Americans have received at least one shot, and that figure is roughly 54% for those aged 18 and older. Half of the adults are at least partially vaccinated in a majority of states. U.S. vaccine shots administered The country reported 1.6 million shots were given Tuesday, which is typically the lowest day of the week for data reporting as it includes figures from the weekend. The seven-day average of daily reported vaccinations, which is used to smooth day-of-week reporting fluctuations, is 2.7 million.

U.S. health regulators on Friday lifted a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, following an April 13 request from the Food and Drug Administration and CDC to halt using it "out of an abundance of caution" following reports of rare blood clots. A third option, alongside Pfizer and Moderna, may help boost the pace of the rollout. Though the J&J shot makes up a small share of the total doses administered to date, it has proven useful for certain communities that have difficulty accessing vaccination sites multiple times and it is easier to transport and store. U.S. share of the population vaccinated About 43% of the U.S. population has received at least one shot, and 29% is fully vaccinated.

Among those aged 18 and older, 54% are at least partially vaccinated. More than half of adults have gotten a shot in 34 states and Washington, D.C., led by New Hampshire, where that figure is 73%, and Massachusetts and Connecticut, each at 66%.

In ten states, more than 60% of adults have received one jab or more. U.S. Covid cases The U.S. is reporting nearly 54,000 new infections per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The latest nationwide trend is being obscured by the removal of more than 10,000 cases from totals in New Jersey after state officials announced they had removed duplicate case counts, according to Johns Hopkins and local media reports. Though these duplicate cases may have been counted toward the state's total of nearly one million at various points over the course of the pandemic, the removal of cases is all currently being reported for April 26. That may be adjusted in the future.