CNBC Pro

Cowen upgrades Ralph Lauren, says stock could be a reopening winner after cutting costs

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
People walk by Ralph Lauren's Fifth Avenue Polo store in New York City.
Getty Images

A shift back to more formal clothes should be an opportunity for Ralph Lauren to show off a leaner, more efficient business model, according to equity research firm Cowen.

Analyst John Kernan upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform on Wednesday, saying in a note to clients that demand appeared to be strengthening for the luxury brand and highlighting the company's reduction in selling, general and administrative costs.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCiti upgrades ViacomCBS, sees 30% bounce in cheap stock as streaming outperforms
Jesse Pound28 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs picks its top video streaming stocks — and says one is particularly cheap
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: GameStop, Exxon, JPMorgan, Amazon & more
Michael Bloom
Read More