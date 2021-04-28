Cowen upgrades Ralph Lauren, says stock could be a reopening winner after cutting costs

People walk by Ralph Lauren's Fifth Avenue Polo store in New York City.
Getty Images
A shift back to more formal clothes should be an opportunity for Ralph Lauren to show off a leaner, more efficient business model, according to equity research firm Cowen.
Analyst John Kernan upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform on Wednesday, saying in a note to clients that demand appeared to be strengthening for the luxury brand and highlighting the company's reduction in selling, general and administrative costs.