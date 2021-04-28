Delta to resume hiring pilots in June as travel demand recovers

A pilot talks on a mobile device near a Delta Air Lines gate at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday it will resume hiring new pilots, following other carriers in preparing for future staffing as travel demand rebounds.

The Atlanta-based carrier will start by adding 75 pilots who have conditional job offers in June through August "and will likely increase the number of new pilots by September," John Laughter, Delta's senior vice president and chief of operations, wrote in a staff memo, which was seen by CNBC.

United Airlines, American Airlines, Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways have resumed hiring pilots or plan to this year.