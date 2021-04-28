Enphase Energy posts record quarter. Stock slides as management warns of chip shortage pains

Shares of Enphase Energy dipped more than 14% on Wednesday after the company warned about the ongoing impacts of the chip shortage.

For the first quarter the company, which makes microinverters for solar systems, beat top and bottom line estimates while also reporting record sales numbers. But weak second-quarter guidance sent shares tumbling.

Enphase expects sales to come in between $300 million and $320 million during the second quarter, compared to Street projections of $320.7 million, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

"Looking to Q2, our shipment volumes will be constrained by semiconductor component availability," Enphase president and CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman said on the company's earnings call.

"Although we are increasing the capacity of solar microinverters every quarter and the demand is increasing every quarter, the supply is unable to keep up with demand because of semiconductor constraints, component constraints," he added, noting that this will lead to a "slower ramp" beginning in the third quarter.