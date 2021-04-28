Spotify founder 'very serious' about buying his favorite club, Arsenal, says he's secured funding

Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek told CNBC on Wednesday he's "very serious" about wanting to buy Arsenal, despite current ownership vowing it does not want to sell the English soccer club.

Ek first floated his interest in buying the team on Twitter after plans to create an elite, breakaway soccer league in Europe collapsed last week following widespread backlash from fans, government figures, former players and other sport observers.

Arsenal was one of the founding clubs behind the short-lived effort known as the European Super League. Arsenal ultimately apologized to supporters for joining, saying in a statement that it was "never our intention to cause such distress."

"I want to bring what I think is a very compelling offer to the owners, and I hope they hear me out," Ek said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "I'm very serious. I have secured the funds for it," he added.

However, Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke said in a joint statement Tuesday with his son and club director, Josh, that they do not plan to sell. The statement acknowledged recent "media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club."