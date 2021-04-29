Stock markets will break out of current stagnation and continue the rally, analysts say

Trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

LONDON — Global stock markets have stagnated in recent weeks despite a deluge of strong earnings and economic data, but analysts think the rally will regain momentum.

The current round of corporate earnings is proving to be one of the most successful in history with more than a third of blue chip companies having reported so far, Barclays analysts noted on Thursday. Earnings per share growth has vastly exceeded expectations in the U.S. and Europe and the proportion of earnings beats is close to a historical high.

However, analysts have suggested that high expectations have largely been priced in, meaning the share price reaction thus far has skewed slightly to the downside.

A spike in inflation has also been cited as underlying some investor reticence toward risk assets, with concerns persisting that central banks will begin scaling back their unprecedented monetary stimulus.

Inflation spike not the end of the rally

The latest inflation readings out of the U.S. and Europe have risen sharply, and UBS strategists anticipate that this will continue over the coming months with signs of price pressures enduring.

However, in a note to investors Thursday, they attributed this to base effects and short-term supply constraints, rather than structural issues.

UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele said this indicated that the spike in inflation will likely be transitory and should be seen as a potential source of volatility, rather than a long-term threat to the overall equity market rally.

"With economies still running below potential output, we don't currently forecast a sustained rise in inflation that would compel central banks to tighten monetary conditions," Haefele said.