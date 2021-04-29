CNBC Stock Draft 2021 Leaderboard

Each team selected 2 stocks/investments from a list of 60. The team with the highest average appreciation (not including dividends) at the close of trading on February 11th, 2021 will be the Stock Draft Champion. Visit the CNBC Stock Draft.
Stock Draft 2021 Leaderboard Chart
|TEAM NAME
|1ST ROUND
|2ND ROUND
|Average Price Appreciation
|Tim Seymour "Seymour Alpha"
|Bitcoin
|Tilray
|Maria Ho "Blue Chip Leaders"
|Amazon
|DraftKings
|Ryan Murphy "Going For Gold"
|ARK Innovation ETF
|Marriott
|Kevin O'Leary "Mr. Wonderful"
|Alphabet
|Palantir
|Jason Frank "The Stock Guy"
|Disney
|Starbucks
|Oz Pearlman "Oz Knows"
|Invesco TAN Solar ETF
|Roblox
|Petra Nemcova "Petra 4 The Planet"
|Airbnb
|Zoom Video
|Josh Richards "Animal Capital"
|AMD
|Uber
|Andre Iguodala "Andre's Aces"
|Lennar
|Tesla
|Stephanie Link "The Strongest Link"
|Boeing
|Las Vegas Sands