2021 CNBC Stock Draft

CNBC Stock Draft 2021 Leaderboard

Each team selected 2 stocks/investments from a list of 60. The team with the highest average appreciation (not including dividends) at the close of trading on February 11th, 2021 will be the Stock Draft Champion. Visit the CNBC Stock Draft.

TEAM NAME 1ST ROUND 2ND ROUND Average Price Appreciation
Tim Seymour "Seymour Alpha"BitcoinTilray
Maria Ho "Blue Chip Leaders"AmazonDraftKings
Ryan Murphy "Going For Gold"ARK Innovation ETFMarriott
Kevin O'Leary "Mr. Wonderful"AlphabetPalantir
Jason Frank "The Stock Guy"DisneyStarbucks
Oz Pearlman "Oz Knows"Invesco TAN Solar ETFRoblox
Petra Nemcova "Petra 4 The Planet"AirbnbZoom Video
Josh Richards "Animal Capital"AMDUber
Andre Iguodala "Andre's Aces"LennarTesla
Stephanie Link "The Strongest Link"BoeingLas Vegas Sands