U.S. vaccination pace continues to slide from peak levels as Covid case counts decline in most states

A 16-year-old gets a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from a registered nurse at UCI Health Family Health Center in Anaheim, CA on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Paul Bersebach | MediaNews Group | Orange County Register via Getty Images

The United States is reporting an average of 2.7 million Covid-19 vaccinations per day over the past week, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, a high daily rate but down from peak levels two weeks ago. At the same time, the rate of daily new coronavirus infections is on the decline in the majority of states. U.S. vaccine shots administered Following 2.2 million doses reported Wednesday, the seven-day average of daily reported vaccinations — which is used to smooth day-of-week fluctuations in the data — is 2.7 million. Daily reported vaccinations peaked at an average of 3.4 million on April 13.

The slowdown comes as states are once again able to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since U.S. health regulators have lifted a pause on its use. The Food and Drug Administration and CDC had asked states to halt using the single-dose vaccine on April 13 "out of an abundance of caution" following reports of rare blood clots. Losing the third vaccine option for a period may partly explain the country's declining vaccination pace, as J&J was being used for an average of 425,000 reported shots per day in mid-April. But counting Pfizer and Moderna shots alone, the downward trend still holds true. The combination of those two vaccines peaked at an average of 3 million reported daily shots on April 16 and has declined 12% since.

It may take days for the renewed use of J&J shots to appear in CDC reports. U.S. share of the population vaccinated More than 40% of Americans have received at least one shot and three in ten are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Of those aged 65 and older, 82% are at least partially vaccinated and 68% are fully vaccinated. U.S. Covid cases The U.S. is reporting an average of 52,500 daily new cases over the past seven days, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Daily case counts have fallen by 5% or more in 34 states and Washington D.C. over the past week, including in Michigan, which has been experiencing the country's most severe outbreak.