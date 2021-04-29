Forget gold? There are better ways to play precious metals, according to one CIO

The hallmark details on one kilogram silver bars are seen at London bullion dealers Gold Investments Ltd. in this arranged photograph in London.

There's an "interesting story" around gold right now, according to one investor, who said there were better ways to play precious metals right now.

Gold is being watched closely amid widespread markets expectations of an economic rebound and rise in interest rates, which don't bode well for the metal. As such, Chris Wyllie, CIO at Connor Broadley Wealth Management, said his team was looking elsewhere for returns.

"We're not calling time on gold, we just think that while those (interest rate) dynamics are fighting their way through, we see better ways to play precious metals," Wyllie told CNBC Thursday.

"And we prefer silver at the moment, which has got industrial applications as well. So with a very buoyant global economy, that's another string to its bow."

The price of gold has fallen dramatically since it hit a high of $2,043 an ounce last August.

Since then it has experienced volatility, with the price rising amid pessimism over new waves of Covid cases and falling on optimism over vaccines and the reopening of the global economy. Gold is considered a safe-haven investment, meaning it tends to lose its appeal in times of economic strength.

On Thursday morning, spot gold was trading at $1,777.2 per ounce, while silver was trading at $26.26 per ounce. Over the last 12 months, gold has risen around 4%, while silver is up 73.5%.