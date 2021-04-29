CNBC Pro

Goldman admits it was wrong on Apple, upgrades stock

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Silhouette of a mobile user seen next to a screen projection of the Apple logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018.
Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Apple's strong performance over the last two quarters has forced Goldman Sachs to back away from its bear case on the stock.

The tech giant reported blowout results for its fiscal second quarter on Wednesday, with iPhone sales easily beating expectations and climbing more than 60% year over year. In response, Goldman analyst Rod Hall upgraded the stock to neutral from sell, saying that the strength of the flagship iPhone was undeniable.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProPivotal upgrades Spotify to buy after big stock drop, sees users doubling
Jesse Pound36 min ago
CNBC ProWells Fargo upgrades Discovery, says the shares are cheap after Archegos sell-off
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs: TikTok generation set to boost these music stocks as streaming surges
Lucy Handley4 hours ago
Read More