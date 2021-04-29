Here's a full recap of CNBC's Stock Draft

Tech names and crypto were among the favorites of big-name investors and celebrities as CNBC's annual Stock Draft kicked off on Thursday.

The CNBC Stock Draft is an annual stock-picking competition pitting market professionals, athletes and celebrities against each other. Each participant makes two picks from a list of 60 stocks and other investments.

The winner is the team whose stocks have the highest average price appreciation between the closing price on April 29, 2021 and the close on February 11, 2022.

Take a look at some of the top picks.