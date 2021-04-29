Singapore reports highest number of Covid cases in the community in nine months

SINGAPORE — Singapore's health ministry reported 16 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest number since July 11, 2020, when the country reported 24 community cases.

The Southeast Asian country breaks cases down into three categories — imported from overseas, in migrant worker dormitories, and in the community.

In recent months, most of Singapore's infections have been detected in people who enter the country and are serving their mandatory quarantines.

However, in April, cases in the community have been climbing.

"Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 9 cases in the week before to 13 cases in the past week," the ministry said on Wednesday. Community cases previously hovered at around two per week.