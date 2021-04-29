Turkey goes into its first full lockdown as a third Covid wave surges

People do shopping at The Egyptian Bazaar and around of Eminonu ahead of full lockdown from Thursday evening until May 17 to stem the spread of coronavirus in Istanbul, Turkey on April 29, 2021.

Turkey is buckling down for a three-week full lockdown beginning Thursday, as a third wave of coronavirus cases hits the country's health care system.

The country of 82 million had until this point managed to avoid a full lockdown, imposing a variety of partial restrictions that brought its average daily case count down to 6,000 by February. But a loosening of those restrictions in March unleashed a new wave of infections that have given Turkey the highest daily case rate in Europe, hitting more than 60,000 registered cases per day in late April.

The government is requiring all businesses to close unless granted an exception by the Interior Ministry, forbidding intercity travel without authorization, and moving all schooling online. Supermarkets can remain open except for Sundays.

Turkey has so far reported more than 4.7 million cases of the virus and over 39,000 deaths since the pandemic began, a relatively low death rate of 0.8% which officials say is owed to the country's strong health care system.

But as the new surge continues to spread, residents fear the economic impact of the lockdown on a population already battered by high inflation, rising unemployment and a dramatically weakened currency.

The lockdown will "destroy the people who want to earn money for their beloved ones as the economy was hit terribly even before corona," Eyal, an Istanbul native working in the tourism industry, told CNBC.

"As a person in the tourism field, we are also struggling because of the badly-managed corona situation by the government as after (the lockdown announcement) there were cancellations of the very few reservations we had," Eyal said, withholding his last name due to fear of government reprisal.

Turkey's Health Ministry did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Tourism accounts for 7.7% of Turkey's employment, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In 2019 it saw record high tourism revenue, before dropping a whopping 72% in the first 11 months of 2020, Reuters reported in November.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that without stricter restrictions and slowed infection rates, there would be a "heavy price" paid for tourism, education and trade. He aims to bring daily infections down to 5,000. Daily recorded cases stood at 40,444 on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.