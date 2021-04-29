Tyson Fury calls out UFC's Francis Ngannou; Derek Chisora backed by Michael 'Venom' Page

Tyson Fury (L) punches Deontay Wilder during their Heavyweight bout for Wilder's WBC and Fury's lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tyson Fury has exchanged challenges with Francis Ngannou, the UFC's new heavyweight champion.

Fury exclaimed on social media: "You want some of this Gypsy King money? You know where to find me!

"You want some of Gypsy King power? I'll give it to you!

"Any time, any place, anywhere!"

Ngannou replied: "I'll take care of [Jon Jones] first then come after Fury."

The Cameroonian won the UFC heavyweight championship this month and has long been linked with a crossover into the boxing ring.

Dillian Whyte recently told Sky Sports about Ngannou: "I believe I can beat him in both styles. I can beat him in MMA and in boxing. I don't think he's anything special, whichever they want.

"The guy is scared, so if doing MMA makes him feel better. If we have a fight in the cage first, he might take it, but if we offer him a boxing fight, then he might say, 'No, no, no.'

Fury is expected to face Anthony Joshua to decide an undisputed heavyweight champion this summer.

He labelled Joshua: "A big useless dosser. Not a real fighting man. A hype job, crossfit, bodybuilder.

"AJ let's make this fight happen!