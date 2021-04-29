U.S. investigating peculiar attacks with hallmarks of 'Havana syndrome' near White House

WASHINGTON — Federal agencies are investigating at least two mysterious incidents on U.S. soil with some hallmarks of the "Havana syndrome," invisible attacks reported by American diplomats based in Cuba.

Lawmakers on the House and Senate Armed Services Committee confirmed to NBC News on Thursday that they were briefed in April on the investigation. One of the unexplained attacks, reported by CNN, occurred in November near the Ellipse, the oval lawn south of the White House. The person who was sickened by the attack is a National Security Council official, people told CNN.

Earlier on Thursday, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers she would work to provide Congress with more information on such investigations after she was asked about the reported attacks. But she was light on details because the information is classified.

"I completely understand that getting the information is critical for you to be able to respond to these issues and ensure that you're able to make good decisions," Haines told U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., during testimony before the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

"Our concern obviously with the classification is because it's either protecting sources and methods and it's critical to our national security," Haines added.