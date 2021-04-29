Virtual reality investments are a long-term play for businesses targeting Gen Z, says South Korea's Zepeto

Businesses looking to capture the next generation of customers are doing so through virtual reality headsets, according to the chief strategy officer of South Korean avatar app Zepeto. Investments in the "metaverse" — a shared virtual reality space that allows individuals to interact with other users within a digital environment — are taking off in industries spanning food and beverage, retail and music, Rudy Lee told CNBC Wednesday. It comes as companies seek to position themselves for longer-term tech trends, he said. For its part, Zepeto — which is backed by South Korea's internet service provider Naver — has seen increased demand from corporate partners this year, said Lee. There are around 100 companies currently using the platform to promote their brands to its 200 million-strong user base, he added.

"When these people are investing in the metaverse via us, they're doing so not with a six-month or a one year outlook. They're looking to have their presence here for the long term," he said. In particular, corporate partners view Zepeto as a means of targeting Gen Z consumers. The six to 24-year-old cohort account for more than 80% of those users who create personalized characters and pay for virtual tokens on the platform, said Lee.

