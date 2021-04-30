Rutgers, Duke and Vanderbilt all have ties to the $100 million NJ deli company

The investment funds of two U.S. universities, Duke and Vanderbilt, own significant chunks of stock in the mysterious company valued at $100 million by the stock market despite owning only a tiny New Jersey deli.

Duke and Vanderbilt's shares in Hometown International were acquired by their Hong Kong-based arms under the direction of Maso Capital Partners, itself a Hong Kong entity that is an investor in the deli-owning company, financial filings reveal.

The shares of Duke and Vanderbilt, among the biggest stakes in Hometown International, were acquired in the past year as part of what financial filings indicate is an effort to use Hometown International — as well as a shell company called E-Waste — as vehicles for private companies to become publicly traded on U.S. stock markets through either reverse mergers or similar maneuvers.

It is not clear whether Duke and Vanderbilt are among the would-be buyers of stock in E-Waste, which last week announced it was offering to sell stock for $2.5 million. E-Waste, which is tied to people connected to Hometown, and which has borrowed money from the deli owner, has no ongoing business, but despite that has a market capitalization of more than $100 million.

Manoj Jain, the chief investment officer of Maso Capital, has sole voting and investment power of Hometown International shares held by the two colleges, according to financial filings. Jain previously worked as a managing director at the asset manager firm Och-Ziff, now known as Sculptor Capital Management.

A third American university, Rutgers, pays $1,100 per month rent for office space on Mantua Avenue next to the Paulsboro, New Jersey, deli, CNBC has learned.

Paul Morina, the CEO of the deli-owning company, is one of the partners in the landlord entity, Mantua Creek Group LLC.

The involvement of the three universities with Hometown International and the deli's landlord raises adds more questions to the mystery surrounding Hometown, whose market capitalization of $100 million reflects — in no way at all — the underlying value of the deli it owns. That deli has had sales of just $35,000 in the 2019 and 2020 combined.