Asia-Pacific markets falter in opening trade as investors turn cautious

The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets fell after market open on Friday as investors turned cautious.

Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.62% as most sectors stumbled. Energy and materials were down 1.4% and 1.12%, respectively, while the heavily-weighted financials subindex lost 0.35%.

The Japanese market returned to trade after being closed Thursday for a holiday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.55% and the Topix index was fractionally lower.

Friday's session follows an overnight session on Wall Street where major U.S. indexes finished higher. Economic activity stateside picked up in the first three months of 2021 as GDP rose 6.4% on an annualized basis, but it fell slightly short of expectations.

"Strong US economic momentum has positive implications for the global economy," wrote Kim Mundy, a senior economist and currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in a morning note.

"In our view, the global economy will benefit from spill‑overs via higher US imports. The combination of low interest rates, an improving US economy and an improving global economy is a recipe for the USD to continue on its downward trend," Mundy added.