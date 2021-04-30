CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Under Armour, Amazon, Micron, Domino's & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Citi named FedEx as a a top earnings winner.
  • Baird upgraded Textron to outperform from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to equal weight from overweight.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Hanesbrands.
  • Bank of America reiterated Amazon as a top stock to own.
  • CFRA downgraded Domino's to hold from buy.
  • Wells raised its price target on JPMorgan to $190 from $165.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast to outperform from market perform.
  • Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour to buy from hold.
  • Guggenheim initiated DraftKings as buy.
  • Citi added Coty to the focus list.
HONG KONG, CHINA - 2021/03/12: American FedEx Express delivery truck seen in Hong Kong. (Photo by Chukrut Budrul/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere's what every major analyst said about Amazon's earnings report
Jesse Pound28 min ago
CNBC ProGuggenheim initiates DraftKings at buy, says stock could jump 30% as online sports betting grows
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProTop analyst Mayo hikes JPMorgan price target, calls bank a 'Goliath on steroids'
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More