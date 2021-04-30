Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Under Armour, Amazon, Micron, Domino's & more

Key Points
- Citi named FedEx as a a top earnings winner.
- Baird upgraded Textron to outperform from neutral.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to equal weight from overweight.
- Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Hanesbrands.
- Bank of America reiterated Amazon as a top stock to own.
- CFRA downgraded Domino's to hold from buy.
- Wells raised its price target on JPMorgan to $190 from $165.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast to outperform from market perform.
- Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour to buy from hold.
- Guggenheim initiated DraftKings as buy.
- Citi added Coty to the focus list.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday: