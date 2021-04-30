Roaring ‘20s economic recovery? For some it'll be 'Grapes of Wrath,' top analyst warns

L-R: Dorris Bowden, Jane Darwell and Henry Fonda on the set of the film The Grapes of Wrath directed by John Ford based on John Steinbeck novel by the same tittle. Sunset Boulevard | Corbis Historical | Getty Images

The anticipated economic boom following the coronavirus pandemic has been likened to the "Roaring '20s" by some, but a top political analyst has stressed that not everyone will benefit from the bounce back. Tina Fordham, head of global political strategy at advisory firm Avonhurst, told CNBC Friday that she didn't disagree with economists' "very popular characterization" of the expected post-pandemic rebound as the "Roaring '20s." But Fordham, who used to be chief global political analyst at Citi, suggested that while some may benefit from this boom — similar to that depicted in F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel "The Great Gatsby" — others could experience something similar to John Steinbeck's Depression-era novel "The Grapes of Wrath."

"A lot of people will have been hurt by the pandemic and may not be able to recover as swiftly as markets can so… 'Grapes of Wrath'," Fordham told "Street Signs Europe." The 1920s became known as the "Roaring '20s" after economies boomed following the First World War and the 1918 influenza pandemic.