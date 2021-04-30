Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Twitter, Skyworks Solutions, Western Digital & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Twitter (TWTR) – Twitter shares plunged 12.4% in premarket trading after it warned of rising expenses and a possible slowdown in user growth. Twitter beat estimates for its latest quarter by 2 cents a share, with earnings of 16 cents per share. Revenue was also slightly above estimates.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) – Skyworks beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share. The maker of semiconductor components also saw its revenue beat forecasts. The company's shares tumbled 7.9% in premarket trading, however, after it gave an outlook that disappointed some investors.

Western Digital (WDC) – Western Digital reported quarterly profit of $1.02 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of 68 cents a share. The disk drive and flash memory company's revenue also exceeded Street forecasts, with stronger memory chip prices among the positive factors for the quarter. Shares jumped 4.7% in premarket action.

Chevron (CVX) – Chevron matched forecasts with quarterly profit of 90 cents per share, with revenue above Street forecasts. Chevron's profit fell 29% from a year ago, with weaker refining margins among the factors offsetting higher oil and gas prices. Its shares lost 2.2% in premarket trading.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon reported quarterly earnings of 65 cents per share, 6 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in above forecasts as well. Exxon said it lowered cash operating expenses compared to a year ago and expects to deliver additional cost savings.

Clorox (CLX) – The cleaning products maker's shares skidded 4.1% in premarket trading after the company cut its full-year forecast due to higher commodity and freight costs. Clorox beat estimates for its latest quarter by 14 cents a share, with profit of $1.62 per share. Revenue was below analysts' forecasts.

Newell Brands (NWL) – Newell shares rose 2.9% in the premarket after beating estimates on both the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter and raising its full-year forecast. The company behind consumer product brands like Sunbeam, Rubbermaid and Sharpie said it saw strong sales growth across all its business units.

Restaurant Brands (QSR) – The restaurant operator beat estimates by 5 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share. Revenue came in slightly above estimates. Comparable sales were better than expected at Tim Hortons and Popeyes, and matched forecasts at Burger King. Shares added 1.1% in premarket action.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) – Shares of the household products maker gained 1.5% in the premarket as its top and bottom lines came in slightly above Street forecasts for its most recent quarter. The company registered 6% sales growth despite difficult comparisons to a year ago, when consumers were stocking up as the pandemic took hold.

Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon reported record profit for the fourth straight quarter, with earnings of $15.79 per share swamping the consensus estimate of $9.54 a share. Revenue also exceeded forecasts, with Amazon showing strength in all its business lines. It also said it does not expect the pandemic-induced boom in online shopping to fade once the crisis recedes. Amazon gained 2.4% in the premarket.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Gilead fell a penny a share short of analyst forecasts, with quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share. The drugmaker's revenue missed estimates as well. Gilead was impacted by weaker sales for its HIV and hepatitis C drugs, although it did benefit from sales of its remdesivir Covid-19 treatment. The stock fell 2.7% in premarket trading.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) – Texas Roadhouse gained 3% in the premarket after the restaurant chain beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. The company also announced it would resume paying a dividend in June.