There's no hotter area on Wall Street than ESG with sustainability-focused funds nearing $2 trillion

Sustainability-focused funds attracted record inflows during the first quarter, pushing global assets under management in ESG funds to nearly $2 trillion, according to a report from Morningstar released Friday.

The rise underscores the momentum behind ESG investing, or when environmental, social and governance factors are considered. Assets in these types of funds first topped $1 trillion in the second quarter of 2020, before growing to $1.984 trillion by the end of the first quarter.

Global sustainable funds attracted a record $185.3 billion during the first quarter of 2021, up 17% quarter over quarter. Overall, assets in ESG funds jumped 17.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

"2021 began where 2020 left off with record demand for sustainable investment options across the globe," noted Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningstar.

Europe accounted for over 79% of total fund flows, although other regions are allocating more and more to ESG funds.

In the U.S., sustainability-focused funds attracted nearly $21.5 billion in net inflows, a new record. The figure more than doubled year over year, up from $10.4 billion during the first quarter of 2020, and was roughly five times larger than 2019's first quarter flows.

According to Morningstar, the five funds that attracted the most inflows in the first quarter were: iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA, First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge GreenEnergy, iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE and iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM.