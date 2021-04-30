Tiffany is selling men's engagement rings for the first time

He said "yes."

Tiffany & Co. announced Friday the debut of its first-ever men's engagement ring, as it looks to tap into a new market for its high-end jewelry amid a rise in same-sex marriages globally and gender-fluid fashion trends.

The retailer, now owned by the luxury products group LVMH, has named the new line after the company's founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany. The rings feature both round-brilliant and emerald-cut diamonds that measure up to 5 carats.

Tiffany said its aspiration for the men's engagement line was to offer products in support of love and inclusivity, while "paving the way for new traditions to celebrate our unique love stories and honor our most cherished commitments to one another."