Trevor Lawrence reaches multiyear deal with Fanatics over memorabilia rights

Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to be picked No. 1 overall in the NFL draft, and will receive a contract worth nearly $37 million.

Add Fanatics to the sports companies aligned with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The e-commerce giant announced a multiyear deal on Friday for rights to Lawrence's collectibles, one day after the 21-year-old Clemson star was selected as the No. 1 pick in the National Football League draft. Fanatics will offer signed Lawrence items from his time at Clemson and now with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. Financial terms of the agreement were not provided.

Fanatics' memorabilia roster including fellow NFL quarterback Tom Brady, National Basketball Association forward Zion Williamson and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Fanatics team, especially since they are based here in Jacksonville," Lawrence said in a statement, adding he wants "to give fans even more access to the game through memorabilia and exclusive signed items."

Added Fanatics executive vice president Victor Shaffer: "We're looking forward to creating an unmatched shopping experience and opportunities for fans in Jacksonville, Clemson and beyond to celebrate both his time in college and the start of his NFL career."

The Fanatics deal is officially Lawrence's first as an NFL player, but he's already aligned with companies including sports drink maker Gatorade, Adidas, and a cryptocurrency, Blockfolio. After Lawrence was drafted, the company presented him with $25,000, deposited in a crypto account.