The four astronauts of the SpaceX crew splash down to earth after record mission

The four astronauts aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule have returned to earth, splashing down in a parachute landing in the Gulf of Mexico after a record-setting mission to the International Space Station. The astronauts spent five months in space, the longest-ever duration for a crew launched in an American-built spacecraft.



NASA's Shannon Walker, Mike Hopkins, and Victor Glover and Japan's Soichi Noguchi reached the space station via the Dragon capsule last November.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.