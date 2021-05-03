These stocks are likely to beat the market over the next year, says Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo just released a "signature picks" portfolio of stocks that it expects will beat the S&P 500 over the next year.

The Wall Street firm compiled 35 diversified names that are projected to gain 15% over the next 12 months.

"The portfolio has neither a Growth nor a Value bias, but is tilted toward Momentum," Wells Fargo equity analyst Christopher Harvey told clients. "It is designed to be an eclectic/opportunistic portfolio with a sharp focus on stock selection."

The group incorporates Wells Fargo's best ideas across each sector, including communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials and more. All of the listed stocks have a buy rating from Wells Fargo analysts.