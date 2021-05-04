Connecticut becomes the first state with half of all adults fully vaccinated amid slowing pace of U.S. inoculations

Olivier Tchimou, a student pharmacist administers the vaccine to a student in Riggleman Hall. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department led a vaccination effort on the campus of the University of Charleston. 1,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine were on hand to be given out to all persons aged 16 years and older.

Connecticut is the first state in the United States in which half of all adults are fully vaccinated, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Monday showed as the nationwide pace of daily shots continued to decline from peak levels.

At the same time, the U.S. outbreak is showing signs of slowing, with reported cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all trending downward. Over the weekend, the rate of daily infections fell below 50,000 per day for the first time since October.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

Among Americans aged 18 and older, 56% have received at least one vaccine dose and 41% are fully vaccinated.

Connecticut on Monday reported that half of its adult residents have a completed vaccination program, according to the CDC, the first state in the country to do so.