Singapore says it detected the 'double mutant' Covid variant from India in its community, tightens restrictions

Shoppers wearing protective masks walk past the Ion Orchard Mall at Orchard Road in Singapore, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

SINGAPORE — Singapore on Tuesday said the "double mutant" coronavirus variant first detected in India has been found among locally transmitted cases in the city state.

The B.1.617 variant is widely blamed for India's second wave of infections that has seen total cases surge above 20 million. The World Health Organization classified it as a variant of interest last week.

As of Monday, Singapore has detected 10 local cases of the variant from India. Seven of these infections are in three active clusters, the country's multi-ministry taskforce for Covid-19 said in a press release.

"All necessary public health actions have been taken promptly to isolate and ringfence all cases," the ministry said.

"Given the possible increased transmissibility of the new virus variants, it is necessary to take tighter measures reflective of the heightened alert to mitigate the risk of further transmission in Singapore," it added.