Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Goodyear Tire CEO says company has enough supply to blunt looming rubber shortage

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Share
Key Points
  • The auto industry, hobbled by a shortage in semiconductor chips, could face a headache in a low supply of tires due to a possible rubber shortage.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber CEO Rich Kramer told CNBC's Jim Cramer the company has enough material in hand to avoid a negative impact on business.
  • "I can never say never about something that could happen to southeast Asian rubber trees, but that's really not been a problem for us, and the team's been managing it brilliantly," he said.

In this article

VIDEO2:5502:55
Goodyear CEO says company is not worried about potential rubber shortage
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Goodyear Tire & Rubber CEO Rich Kramer told CNBC Tuesday that he doesn't expect a looming shortage in rubber to hurt the tire manufacturer.

Concerns over a low supply of rubber, made from rubber trees mostly grown in Southeast Asia, is the latest problem facing automakers already struggling with a lack of semiconductors.

When asked if the company has enough of the material to produce tires for cars, Kramer said, "short answer is: We do."

"Essentially what you see happening is … either speculation or it's a lot of even China [putting] rubber in warehouses," Kramer said in an interview with Jim Cramer on "Mad Money."

"It's something that's always out there, a lot of speculation going on," he added. "I can never say never about something that could happen to southeast Asian rubber trees, but that's really not been a problem for us, and the team's been managing it brilliantly."

Shares of Goodyear rose 3% on Tuesday before closing at $18.28.

VIDEO8:1108:11
Goodyear CEO on Q1 earnings, investing in tech, tariffs and rubber shortage
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com