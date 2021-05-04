Invest in Teachers: Ready. Set. Grow. It's National Teacher Appreciation week, and CNBC is partnering with the Council for Economic Education and Next Gen Personal Finance to present a virtual teacher's lounge where financial experts will be in session to offer answers to teachers' most pressing personal finance questions.

Invest in Teachers: Ready. Set. Grow. It's National Teacher Appreciation week, and CNBC is partnering with the Council for Economic Education and Next Gen Personal Finance to present a virtual teacher's lounge where financial experts will be in session to offer answers to teachers' most pressing personal finance questions

Invest in Teachers: Ready. Set. Grow. will live stream on Wednesday, May 5 from 4-5p ET. For additional information, please visit cnbc.com/investinteachers

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: We paid off $250,000 in debt and grew our net worth to $800,000: Here's our best advice via Grow with Acorns+CNBC via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.