Indian Premier League: 2021 competition suspended amid coronavirus outbreak in country

Delhi Daredevils bowler Trent Boult bowls during an IPL cricket match against the Rajasthan Royals.

The 2021 Indian Premier League has been suspended amid concerns over coronavirus levels in the country.

The number of new coronavirus infections in India passed 20 million on Tuesday with 357, 229 new cases reported in the latest 24-hour period, placing further strain on an already overwhelmed health system.

Three Australian cricketers — Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye — have already cut short their IPL season to head home, while India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a break to spend time with his family.

The regular season was set to end on May 23 with qualifiers and eliminators to follow before the final on May 30.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect," an IPL statement said.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind.