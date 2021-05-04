CNBC Pro

JPMorgan initiates Roblox at overweight rating, says video game stock can rally nearly 20%

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox, presents at the Roblox Developer Conference on August 10, 2019 in Burlingame, California.
Ian Tuttle | Getty Images

Video game platform Roblox offers investors a healthy gaming business and an attractive foothold in the potential of the so-called metaverse, JPMorgan said in a note to clients.

Roblox is a company whose main product is video games for children, but the interactive nature of the games and extended playing time makes it a place for kids to socialize virtually. Analyst Alexia Quadrani initiated coverage of the newly public stock with an overweight rating on Tuesday, saying that the market was underestimating both the short-term and long-term potential of the platform.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman downgrades Kroger and Albertsons, says inflation will hit grocers' margins
Jesse Pound40 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Peloton, DraftKings, Exxon & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProGoldman reiterates buy rating on Exxon following earnings, likes it better than Chevron
Pippa Stevens
Read More