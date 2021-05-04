Ola hires ex-Jaguar and Aston Martin designer to work on electric vehicles

Ola, an Indian competitor to Uber that makes its own electric vehicles, announced Tuesday that it has hired Jaguar Land Rover veteran Wayne Burgess as its head of vehicle design.

Burgess, who spent almost 20 years at Jaguar Land Rover working on models including the XF, F-Type, F-Pace SUV, XE, has joined Ola's electric vehicle business, Ola Electric, where he will lead design across the company's entire EV product range, which features scooters, bikes, cars and other vehicles.

Prior to Jaguar Land Rover, Burgess worked at premium British car makers including Aston Martin, Bentley and Rolls Royce. He worked on the Bentley Arnage in 1998 and Aston Martin's DB9 in the mid 2000s.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO of Ola, said in a statement that Burgess "will bring global appeal and design aesthetic to our industry changing electric vehicles." Burgess said he's looking forward to leading a team "that will work on designing cutting-edge electric vehicles for the world."