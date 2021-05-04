Almost 20% of unvaccinated Americans still prefer J&J Covid vaccine after U.S. pause, survey shows

Fewer Americans say they prefer the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after the U.S. temporarily paused its use in April, but 17% of Americans in a new survey still say it's their top choice.

That's down from 29% in March, before the pause, according to consecutive surveys of more than 1,500 Americans done for CNBC by global data and survey firm Dynata.

The pause, from April 13 to 23, was recommended while U.S. regulators investigated rare but severe cases of blood clots tied to the vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended reinstating the vaccine's use after a CDC advisory group concluded the benefits of the shot outweigh its risk, while warning the clot risk is higher for women under age 50.

"It's only one shot, and it's a brand name which is well-known," Mark Levine, a New York City councilmember who chairs the city's Council Committee on Health, said in an interview after the CDC advisory vote April 23. "I've certainly talked to people who have told me that they were waiting to get a vaccine until J&J came back onto the market."

The Dynata survey, taken April 24-27, showed that more people said they preferred the Pfizer vaccine after the J&J pause; Pfizer as a top choice went from 20% in March to 35% in April. Moderna's vaccine went from 10% as top choice in March to 17% in April, and those who said they'd prefer either of those vaccines, which are both two doses and use the same messenger RNA technology, was relatively unchanged at 12 to 13%.