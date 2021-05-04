Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Boeing, Roku, Dollar General & more

Key Points
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Kroger to sell from neutral and Albertsons to neutral from buy.
- Rosenblatt reiterated its buy rating on Roku.
- William Blair initiated MicroStrategy as outperform.
- UBS upgraded Quest Diagnostics to buy from neutral.
- JPMorgan added Estee Lauder to the focus list.
- UBS downgraded Teva to neutral from buy.
- Baird downgraded Bank of America to neutral from outperform.
- JPMorgan initiated Roblox as overweight.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Advance Auto Parts to buy from sell.
- Bernstein upgraded Boeing to market perform from underperform.
- Credit Suisse upgraded U.S. Steel to outperform from neutral.
- KeyBanc downgraded Dollar General to sector weight from overweight.
- Jefferies reiterated its buy rating on Yeti.
- Citi raised its price target on Home Depot to $375 from $288.
- Northcoast downgraded Domino's to neutral from buy.
An Estee Lauder cosmetics counter in Los Angeles, California.
Lucy Nicholson | Reuters
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: