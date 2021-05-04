CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Boeing, Roku, Dollar General & more

Michael Bloom
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Kroger to sell from neutral and Albertsons to neutral from buy.
  • Rosenblatt reiterated its buy rating on Roku.
  • William Blair initiated MicroStrategy as outperform.
  • UBS upgraded Quest Diagnostics to buy from neutral.
  • JPMorgan added Estee Lauder to the focus list.
  • UBS downgraded Teva to neutral from buy.
  • Baird downgraded Bank of America to neutral from outperform.
  • JPMorgan initiated Roblox as overweight.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Advance Auto Parts to buy from sell.
  • Bernstein upgraded Boeing to market perform from underperform.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded U.S. Steel to outperform from neutral.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Dollar General to sector weight from overweight.
  • Jefferies reiterated its buy rating on Yeti.
  • Citi raised its price target on Home Depot to $375 from $288.
  • Northcoast downgraded Domino's to neutral from buy.
An Estee Lauder cosmetics counter in Los Angeles, California.
Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

