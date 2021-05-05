Boeing-backed start-up Wisk inks first deal to operate air taxis in the U.S.

Wisk, a start-up backed by Boeing and Kitty Hawk, has finalized its first deal to operate autonomous air taxis in the U.S..

The company will own, operate and maintain up to 30 eVTOL aircraft that will be deployed as part of the Blade charter flight network. The deployment of Wisk air-taxis is contingent upon the FAA certifying the aircraft for commercial operation.

"We have been focused on developing an aircraft and customer experience that is efficient, accessible and most importantly, safe," Wisk CEO Gary Gysin said in a release announcing the deal. "The combination of our expertise as an autonomous eVTOL aircraft manufacturer and operator, with the operational expertise of Blade, will help usher in an even greater level of safety and service."