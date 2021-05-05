Ford launching new off-road Timberline models starting with Explorer SUV

DETROIT – Ford Motor plans to offer a new lineup of off-road vehicles under the name Timberline, starting this summer with its Explorer SUV.

The 2021 Explorer Timberline, which the company unveiled Wednesday, features an updated exterior design, increased ground clearance and other off-road features such as heavy-duty shocks and skid plates to protect the undercarriage of the vehicle.

Other SUVs with similar features and capabilities under the Timberline name are expected to follow, however Ford officials declined to discuss further details.

"Ford is delivering on more capable SUVs with Timberline. Consumer data has shown us that now more than ever, customers want to get outside and explore nature with friends and family," Kumar Galhotra, Ford president of the Americas & International Markets Group, said in a statement.