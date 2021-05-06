Bank of England sees UK growth surging over 7% this year on Covid vaccine rollout

A passageway near the Bank of England (BOE) in the City of London, U.K., on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday said the U.K. economy is on track for a stronger economic recovery than it previously expected, underpinned by the country's comparatively quick Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The central bank forecast in February that the world's fifth-largest economy would grow by 5% this year, following a 10% contraction in 2020 — the worst annual performance in more than three centuries.

The U.K.'s economic slump last year was more severe when compared to most other European economies, partly due to a slower move to implement strict public health measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The BOE has now upgraded its 2021 growth outlook to 7.25%, slightly above analyst expectations.

The brighter economic forecast comes as the country gradually emerges from lockdown and more people are vaccinated against Covid.

The government's latest data showed more than 50.6 million Covid shots have been given in the U.K. so far, with nearly 35 million first doses and 15.8 million second doses administered.

The BOE's Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday voted unanimously to hold interest rates steady and maintain its quantitative easing program at current levels as the U.K. looks to recover from the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

It means the central bank's main lending rate remains at an all-time low of 0.1% and its target stock of asset purchases is left unchanged at £895 billion ($1.2 trillion).

Ahead of the announcement, analysts at Deutsche Bank said they expected it to be "a very close call" on whether the bank decided to pull the trigger on tapering the pace of asset purchases.

Sanjay Raja, senior U.K. economist at Deutsche Bank, said in a research note that a decision on tapering would most likely come at the bank's June meeting, adding this would "align nicely" with social restrictions lifting on June 21.

Investors were seen to be upbeat on the U.K.'s improving economic outlook. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.8% in the previous session to register its best daily performance since mid-February. The share index was last seen trading around 0.1% higher on Thursday.

Sterling was up 0.2% against the dollar following the report's publication, trading at $1.3931, while the euro gained 0.1% against the pound to trade at 86.40 pence.

Fabrice Montagne, chief U.K. economist at Barclays, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Thursday that the BOE was "already one of the most optimistic" central banks even before raising its economic outlook.

The BOE's February forecast was at the higher end of the consensus range, Montagne said, and an increase to its projections now "runs the risk of sounding excessively hawkish and possibly calling for early hikes."