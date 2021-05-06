EU is 'ready' to talk about waiving patent protections on Covid vaccines, after U.S. backs move

LONDON — The European Union has said it is ready to discuss the waiving of intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, after the United States announced it supports the initiative.

The proposed patent-waiver — designed to boost the global production of Covid-19 vaccines — has proved divisive for European lawmakers, with some supporting the move, while others have fiercely opposed it. Supporters of the idea say it is critical to ramp up vaccination rates in low-income nations. Until now, the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has expressed doubts about the waiving of the IP rights.

However on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said her team was open "to discuss any proposals that address the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner."

"That is why we are ready to discuss how the U.S. proposal for a waiver on intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines could help achieve that objective," she said during a speech.

It comes after the White House announced Wednesday that it was in favour of lifting IP rights, citing the "extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic."