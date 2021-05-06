CNBC Pro

Mizuho downgrades Pfizer to neutral, says stock has limited upside from here

Pharmaceutical Pfizer Inc. said that an oral drug for treating COVID-19 could be available by end of 2021.
Soumyabrata Roy | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Investors should trim their bets on Pfizer until the pharmaceutical giant shows what's next for the company after the success of its Covid-19 vaccine, investment firm Mizuho said in a note to clients.

Pfizer beat earnings expectations on the top and bottom lines on Tuesday in a first-quarter report that Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan called "stunning." However, Divan downgraded the stock to neutral from buy on Thursday, saying in a note to clients that it wasn't clear what the next upside driver would be.

