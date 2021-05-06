These steady dividend stocks will get investors through summer turbulence

In a time when the stock market waffles between tech and cyclical leadership and uncertainty abounds around tax policy, some investors might prefer the stability of dividend-paying stocks.

The list of stocks below have a combination of a bullish outlook and healthy dividend yield, according to a CNBC PRO screen.

The companies have a dividend yield of 2%, while the S&P 500 yields closer to 1.5%, and a buy rating from the majority of buy ratings on the Street.

Additionally, CNBC PRO screened names for strong Altman-Z scores, a metric that assesses how likely non-financial companies are to become bankrupt.