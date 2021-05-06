Warren pushes Biden to forgive student debt as White House considers his legal authority

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., hold a press conference in the Dirksen Senate Office Buidling to introduce the Student Loan Debt Relief Act to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is not easing up on her campaign to get President Joe Biden to forgive student debt.

The Massachusetts Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have led members of the president's party in urging him to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student loans per borrower. Warren renewed the pressure on Biden on Thursday as his administration considers whether he has the authority to wipe out debt with the stroke of a pen.

"This is something the president can do, and Leader Schumer and I are pushing hard to try to get it done," the senator said during a Washington Post event.

Biden has questioned whether he can or should lift the student loan burden from millions of borrowers through executive action. He has called on lawmakers to pass bills that would forgive up to $10,000 in debt and make higher education more affordable.